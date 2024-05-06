Entrepreneurs benefit from nearly 8,000 B2B services at "Baku SME House"

6 May 2024 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

Entrepreneurs are increasingly relying on the banking, logistics, and cargo transportation services of private institutions, Azernews reports.

According to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), private institutions, alongside state entities, are offering a range of services, including banking, logistics, cargo transportation, consulting, mobile operator services, and legal advice, to entrepreneurs at the "Baku SME House."

In the first quarter of this year, out of a total of 80,349 services rendered to businesses at the "Baku SME House," 7,812 services (9.72 percent) were provided by private institutions (B2B).

Notably, the majority of entrepreneurs seeking services from the "Baku SME House" during this period were primarily from "Kapital Bank" OJSC (5,086, 6.33 percent), followed by "Bank Respublika" OJSC (1,025, 1.28 percent), and "International Bank of Azerbaijan" (1,022, 1.27 percent). Additionally, a significant number of entrepreneurs sought services from "Dynamic Express" LLC (223, 0.28 percent) and "Ase Express" (148, 0.8 percent).

These private institutions have been instrumental in providing essential banking, logistics, and freight services crucial for the smooth operation of business activities for entrepreneurs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz