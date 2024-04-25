Azerbaijani citizens to be able to visit Garabagh by car

25 April 2024 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the "Great Return" program, the directions of the visits of Azerbaijani citizens to the territories freed from occupation are being expanded, Azernews reports.

Starting from April 27, 2024, citizens will be able to visit the city of Lachin along with a trip to the city of Shusha and Sugovushan settlement by private passenger cars. Citizens can obtain a travel permit starting from April 26 through the "Yolumuz Qarabaga" portal (www.yolumuzqarabaga.az). Validity period of formalized permits is 2 days. A visit to the city of Lachin will be possible on the Jabrayil-Zengilan-Gubadli-Lachin route, entering from the Alkhanli crossing point of Fuzuli district, passing through "Zafar Yolu" and Horadiz settlement.

Permits can be obtained for a maximum of 9 people including 1 driver per trip in private passenger cars. Private passenger cars mean vehicles with the state registration plate of the Republic of Azerbaijan, according to category B.

Individuals driving private passenger cars should familiarize themselves with the rules and educational information about mine safety through the "Yolumuz Karabakh" portal, and also inform the persons traveling with them about this, after entering the de-occupied territories and passing the appropriate inspection to comply with mine safety. then he should not deviate from the route, he should be careful on the roads and follow the rules along the trip route.

Citizens can make room reservations by contacting hotels and other accommodation points posted on the portal before the trip.

