Istanbul airports service 27.1 million passengers Q1

According to the information compiled from the website of the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ), the increase in air traffic and passenger density, which decreased significantly around the world and in Turkiye during the Covid-19 epidemic, continued in the first quarter of this year in 2023.

It was determined that the number of passengers hosted at Istanbul and Sabiha Gökçen airports in this period increased compared to the same period in 2023.

Increases in the number of passengers also positively affected the balance sheets of airline companies. The increase is expected to continue in the coming months with the arrival of the tourism season.

Istanbul Airport hosted a total of 17.7 million passengers in the first 3 months of this year. In this airport, 3.6 million passengers traveled on domestic lines and 14.1 million passengers traveled on international lines in the January-March period.

In the same period last year, 16.2 million people traveled at Istanbul Airport.

It was calculated that Istanbul Airport increased the number of passengers by 1.4 million and 9 percent compared to last year.

A total of 9.4 million passengers flew from Sabiha Gökçen Airport in the January-March period, 4.3 million on domestic lines and 5.1 million on international lines.

At the airport, where a total of 7.7 million passengers arrived and departed in the first quarter of last year, the number of passengers increased by 1.7 million people (22 percent) in this period.

A total of 27.1 passengers were hosted at Istanbul's two airports in the first quarter of this year. In the same period last year, the total number of passengers was calculated as 24 million.

Airports in Istanbul increased the number of passengers by 3 million and 13 percent compared to last year.

The number of flights operated at the airports in Istanbul in parallel with the number of passengers in the first quarter of this year also increased. A total of 120,148 flights were organized at Istanbul Airport in the January-March period, of which 26,435 were domestic and 93,713 were international flights.

A total of 113,840 flights were made from this airport in the first 3 months of last year. During the said period, the number of flights increased by 6,308 (6 percent).

In the first quarter of this year, a total of 56,730 flights took place at Sabiha Gökçen Airport, of which 25,611 were domestic and 31,119 were international.

While a total of 50,654 flights were made at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in the same period of 2023, the number of flights increased by 12 percent.

A total of 6,195 flights were organized on domestic and international lines at Atatürk Airport in the first quarter of this year.

In the same period last year, 5,977 flights were operated from this airport.

A total of 183,073 flights were organized from Istanbul airports in the first quarter of this year.

