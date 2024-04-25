Hidden and Revealed: Mammad Mustafayev's sketches enjoy success among art lovers [PHOTOS]

25 April 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Honored Artist Mammad Mustafayev has presented his vibrant art pieces at National Art Museum. Many public and cultural figures attended the openning ceremony of the exhibition titled "Hidden and Revealed", Azernews reports.

The museum director Shirin Malikova welcomed the guests of the event. The artist's sketches from the 60s and 70s, as well as his works created in the last decade of his life, were displayed for the first time.

He thanked the artist's son Imad Mustafayev for supporting this idea and those who contributed to the exhibition. It was emphasized that more than 30 works of the artist were displayed at the exhibition.

People's Artists Salhab Mammadov, Huseyn Hagverdiyev, head of Baku Art School Rafael Gulmammadli spoke at the event.

It was noted that the artist used painting, graphics, assembly and installation objects in his work.

Monochrome abstract works where graphics and painting meet, created with collage and mixed techniques, painted with black and white paints, interesting experiments of visual forms, attract the viewer with the unique creative thinking of the artist.

In the end, Imad Mustafayev gave a speech and expressed his opinion about his father's creativity and expressed his gratitude to the participants and organizers. The exhibition will continue until October 24.

Founded in 1937, National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists. These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.

