V. Oruj thinks surge in construction material imports with increased Garabagh construction

26 April 2024 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

"Construction activities in Garabagh are expected to increase the influx of construction materials into the country," Azernews reports that this was stated by Vuqar Oruj, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers (ASA).

He noted that infrastructure restoration efforts in Garabagh, along with plans for large-scale constructions, necessitate a significant supply of construction materials.

According to him, this increased demand will likely impact the prices of construction materials.

"As restoration efforts intensify, the cost of construction materials is expected to rise. This is a natural consequence of the expanding real estate market. A decrease in the value of construction materials is not typical and may indicate external market interventions or temporary fluctuations. With our lands liberated from occupation and infrastructure restoration underway, there has been a surge in investment and interest in the country.

Azerbaijan is experiencing a transformation in its economic landscape, leading to changes in citizen preferences and lifestyles. The development of the Baku Master Plan and government initiatives are contributing to this shift. The current developments should be viewed as the result of economic changes shaping the lives of our citizens," V. Oruj added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz