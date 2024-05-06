Remains of the house of Pharaoh Thutmose III found on the Sinai Peninsula

6 May 2024 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

During the excavations, the Egyptian archaeological mission discovered the remains of the raw rest house of Pharaoh Thutmose III (1479-1425 BC) in Tel Hebva (Taru) in Northern Sinai, Azernews reports.

This discovery provides valuable information about the history of Ancient Egypt. Preliminary studies show that the finds date back to the reign of Pharaoh Thutmose III of the 18th dynasty of ancient Egyptian rulers. This was announced to journalists by the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, Mohammed Ismail Khalid. He noted that the architectural structure and pottery shards found in the rest house indicate that it was used as a Pharaoh's rest house. "This is a very important discovery, as the new find sheds light on important aspects of Egypt's military history, especially in the Sinai region during the New Kingdom," the Secretary General added.

Currently, archaeologists are continuing excavations at this site. The holiday home consists of two interconnected rectangular halls with additional rooms. Hisham Hussein, director of Sina Antiquities and head of the archaeological mission, said that the main entrance on the central north side leads to a large hall decorated with three limestone columns. According to him, the hall with the eastern and western entrances, surrounded by the bases of limestone columns with a diameter of two meters, connects to a smaller hall. Stone thresholds of these entrances are also found among the discovered works. In addition, the archaeological mission also discovered the stone steps of the entrances to the rooms and a number of small rooms adjacent to the holiday home, facing east.

Hisham Hussein said: "It is noteworthy that this area was a cemetery during the third intermediate period of Ancient Egypt, and it contained locally made amphorae that were used in children's graves from the 21st to the 25th dynasty.

