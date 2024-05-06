Atomic clocks install on ships

6 May 2024 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The American company Victor Corporation announced that atomic clocks will be installed on the ships, Azernews reports.

The company has already tested this watch on ships sailing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The company said in a statement that it is possible to synchronize atomic clocks accurately. The exact time is necessary for navigation, satellite communications and the Internet. Atomic clocks installed on ships allow you to synchronize time around the world with high accuracy.

Please note that atomic clocks are not sensitive to environmental influences. Since the nuclear reaction is stable, the error of this clock does not exceed 1 second in 3 million years.

