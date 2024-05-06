Mount Everest to have limited access due to protection of environment

6 May 2024 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The Supreme Court of Nepal has ordered the government to limit the number of permits for climbing Mount Everest and other mountain peaks, as well as take measures to manage waste and protect the environment in the mountainous region, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Nepal– home to eight of the ten highest peaks in the world, attracts hundreds of adventurers every year, especially in spring, when conditions are most favourable for climbing.

The basis for the Supreme Court's decision was a petition filed by local lawyer Deepak Bikram Mishra, who demanded to limit the tourist flow that causes environmental damage.

The summary of the court's decision notes that the power of the mountains must be respected, and the appropriate maximum number of permits must be determined.

The decision was made at the end of April, but it was published only this week, and even then not in full, so the number of permits to which climbing will be limited is unknown.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz