Visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Vietnam come into force on May 25

6 May 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The visa-free regime agreement signed between the governments of Kazakhstan and Vietnam on August 21, 2023 in Hanoi, will enter into force on May 25 this year, Azernews reports.

This was stated at a briefing organized for journalists by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aybek Smadiyarov.

According to him, the agreement provides for the abolition of the visa regime for citizens of the two countries with national passports. Thus, citizens of both countries can stay for 30 calendar days from the date of entry into the territory of the other party and a total of 90 calendar days during each 6-month period.

It should be noted that on April 23, an agreement on visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Thailand was signed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz