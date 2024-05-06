Kylian Mbappe accepts Usain Bolt's 100m challenge

6 May 2024 23:44 (UTC+04:00)

Kylian Mbappe has accepted the challenge to face eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt in a 100m race - but the Frenchman does not fancy his chances of coming out on top,Azernews reports, citing the Mirror.

Bolt recently suggested during a recent interview that Mbappe should line up against him in a charity race. He also spoke about his admiration of the 25-year-old forward, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Real Madrid this summer, with Bolt admitting he was inspired by Mbappe.

Speaking at a promotional event, co-organised by Nike and his foundation, 'Inspired by KM', Mbappe responded to the challenge of Bolt in an interview. The former Monaco striker started by stating that it was gratifying that he inspired the Jamaican, who made a brief foray into football after retiring from athletics.

As quoted by RMC Sport, Mbappe said: "He inspired everyone too, and I think that everyone has woken up late in the night to watch one of Usain Bolt's races. I can say that it's reciprocal and that I started to admire him first."

Mbappe then agreed to Bolt's 100 m sprint, but claimed he does not think he will come out on top, despite it being seven years since the former Olympian retired. "It would be fun, why not one day, if we both have the time, do something nice? I don’t expect much from the result," Mbappe added.

With a time of 9.58 seconds, Bolt still remains the world record holder of the 100m.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz