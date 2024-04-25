President Ilham Aliyev embarked on working visit to Germany [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

25 April 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, arrived in Germany from the city of Fuzuli on a working visit on April 25 at the invitation of the Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, to participate in the High Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at Airport Berlin Brandenburg "Willy Brandt".

