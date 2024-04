26 April 2024 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Yerevan is considering the possibility of holding a meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister (MFA) Jeyhun Bayramov in Kazakhstan.

Azernews reports that this was stated by the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia (MFA) Ani Badalyan.

