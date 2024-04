25 April 2024 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

The participants of the First Meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of the Parliaments of the Turkic States, who are visiting Baku, will visit Garabagh on April 26, Azernews reports.

They will get acquainted with the destruction caused by the Armenians in Garabagh during the occupation and the restoration and reconstruction work.

---

