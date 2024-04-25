We embrace the diplomatic restoration of four villages in Gazakh: Fuat Oktay

25 April 2024 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Fuat Oktay, Head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), has expressed satisfaction with the diplomatic return of four villages in Gazakh that were long occupied by Armenia, Azernews reports.

Addressing the inaugural meeting of the Chairs of the Foreign Relations Committees of the Turkic States' Parliaments in Baku, Oktay emphasized the significance of promptly opening the Zangazur corridor.

"The establishment of this route will link Turkey's history with the Turkic region. It will create opportunities for further consolidation and advancement of the Turkic world. The opening of this corridor is also of utmost importance for Armenia. It can contribute to regional peace."

Oktay also underscored that strengthening ties among Turkic states and passing them on to future generations is a primary objective.

"The joys and sorrows of Turkic states are always shared."

