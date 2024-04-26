Azernews.Az

Friday April 26 2024

Mines laid by Armenia endanger lives of Armenia's own citizens too, Ambassador

26 April 2024 18:34 (UTC+04:00)
Mines laid by Armenia endanger lives of Armenia's own citizens too, Ambassador
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

The mines laid by Armenia endanger the lives of Armenia's own citizens too, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran, Ali Alizada, on his official "X" account.

He recalled that an Armenian soldier was injured as a result of a mine explosion on the border with Azerbaijan.

"The number of Azerbaijani victims is 352 since the end of the 2020 war," the diplomat noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more