UK congratulates Azerbaijani team for successful performance

7 May 2024 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The British Embassy congratulated the Azerbaijani team on its successful performance at the "Windsor Royal Equestrian Show".

Azernews reports that the congratulation was published on the embassy's account on the "X" social network.

"We congratulate the Azerbaijani team for their brilliant performance at the International "Windsor Royal Equestrian Show", - it was noted in the post.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show started in the UK on May 1. Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation of 100 people, including a dance ensemble and cavalry detachment of the border service, as well as the Land of Fire polo team.

Congratulations to Team Azerbaijan for their outstanding performance at the @windsorehorse International polo event! Celebrating the enduring bond between Azerbaijan and the UK. 🏇🇦🇿🇬🇧 https://t.co/JqU6dUAMp7 — UK in Azerbaijan (@ukinazerbaijan) May 7, 2024

