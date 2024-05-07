Azerbaijan, Iraq explore prospects for bilateral relations

7 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nasir Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Iraq, met with the country’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani asked the ambassador to convey his greetings to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and wished continuous development and prosperity to the state and people of Azerbaijan.

The Iraqi PM emphasized the significance of taking advantage of the existing potential to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation with friendly Azerbaijan in the domains of energy, economy, investment, tourism, education and infrastructure.

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani underscored that the relations between the two countries have been developing steadily over the past two years, mentioning the official visit of Iraq’s President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid to Azerbaijan on November 20-21 last year, which contributed to the cooperation between the two countries. He also noted that high-level reciprocal visits gave a substantial impetus to the development of relations.

The PM described the discussions held during the visits of Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister to Iraq in last December, and Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov to Iraq this March as fruitful in terms of determining the potential of cooperation between the two countries in various realms.

Ambassador Nasir Mammadov expressed his gratitude for the reception, and conveyed the greetings of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Prime Minister of Iraq.

Highlighting the close cooperation within the international organizations, the diplomat said that the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq are developing steadily in many areas. He pointed out the vast potential for strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan’s preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year, the ambassador expressed confidence that the delegation representing Iraq would contribute to the work of the session.

Underlining the necessity of COP29 amid the climate changes such as global warming, desertification and drought, which most countries of the world face, and its environmental effects, the Prime Minister said that the Iraqi side would be represented at the event by a large delegation.

