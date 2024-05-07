Azerbaijan, Slovakia may sign Joint Declaration on strategic partnership, Minister says

7 May 2024 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Currently, the signing of the Joint Declaration on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovakia is being considered. Azernews reports that this was stated by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov at the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum.

He emphasized that important efforts have been made to strengthen bilateral relations over the past years: "Our legal base has expanded, and 11 documents have been signed between our countries. In October 2021, the two countries signed an "Agreement on economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Slovak Republic" covering industry, construction, transport, logistics, investment promotion, energy and other areas.

The minister noted that this agreement created a solid foundation for economic partnership between the two countries.

