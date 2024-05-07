Konya hosts Anatolian Phoenix - 2024 International Search and Rescue Exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

7 May 2024 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

“Anatolian Phoenix - 2024” International Search and Rescue Exercise is held in Konya, Türkiye, Azernews reports.

At the initial stage, the exercise participants were given a briefing. The briefing provided detailed information about the purpose of the exercise, its scenario, venue, the tasks to be accomplished, and safety rules.

Azerbaijan is represented by a group of servicemen of the Parachute descent and search-rescue service, aviation vehicles of the Air Force, as well as the special forces of the Navy.

“Anatolian Phoenix - 2024” exercise will continue until May 17.

---

