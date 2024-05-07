Baku Olympic Stadium ranks among TOP 50 best soccer stadiums

7 May 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Olympic Stadium has been ranked 41st in FourFourTwo's updated list of the top 100 soccer stadiums globally, Azernews reports.

This recognition highlights the stadium's impressive capacity of 69,870 spectators, making it the largest arena in Azerbaijan since its opening in 2015.

The top spot on the list is held by Argentina's 'La Bombonera' stadium, with Brazil's Maracanã Stadium following in second place and Germany's 'Signal Iduna Park' in third, renowned for its expansive hospitality area within the German Bundesliga.

Baku Olympic Stadium is designed and constructed to meet the international standards for stadiums set by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). Having seating capacity for 69,870 people, it is the largest stadium in Azerbaijan.

Construction of the 205,000-square-meter stadium on a 500,000-square-meter site was completed in February 2015. The six-storey, 60 meter structure near Boyukshor Lake, Baku, Azerbaijan, opened on 6 March 2015.

In June 2015 the stadium served as the main venue for the European Games.The venue also hosted opening match of UEFA European Under-17 Championship in 2016, final match of 2018–19 UEFA Europa League, three group games and a quarterfinal at the UEFA Euro 2020 and Baku concert of Mercury World Tour. A green area is being developed around the stadium, which is accessible via public transport.

