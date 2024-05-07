Qarabağ FC sets new record in Azerbaijan Premier League

7 May 2024 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qarabağ FC has set a new record in the 2023/2024 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League by scoring 50 goals on their home field, Azernews reports.

This achievement was reached during the XXXIII tour following a 5-0 victory against Neftchi FC. The team, led by Gurban Gurbanov, surpassed their previous record of 47 home goals scored in the 2021/2022 season.

Notably, this achievement stands as a record in the past 25 years of Azerbaijani championships. The all-time record for goals scored against visiting teams in the competition's history belongs to Sumgayit Khazar FC, who scored 70 goals in 1992.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away). The Premier League champion secures the right to play in UEFA Champions League first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secure right to play in UEFA Europa Conference League starting in second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. The current champion is FC Qarabağ, who won the title in the 2022–23 season for the tenth time.

