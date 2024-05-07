Azerbaijan, Slovakia sign two documents on cooperation

7 May 2024 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

During the Azerbaijan-Slovakia business forum, significant strides were made in fostering bilateral cooperation between the two nations, Azernews reports.

A pivotal moment arose with the signing of a memorandum of mutual understanding between Azerbaijan Investment Company and Slovakia's Eximbank. This memorandum outlines a framework for collaboration, aiming to facilitate investment activities and bolster economic ties between the two countries. The agreement signifies a commitment to exploring joint ventures and investment opportunities that align with the strategic interests of both parties.

Additionally, another milestone was achieved with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between Slovakia's SEAK Energetics and Azerbaijan's ITECH GROUP. This memorandum highlights the intent of both entities to collaborate in the field of energy, paving the way for joint projects and technological exchanges. By combining their expertise and resources, SEAK Energetics and ITECH GROUP aim to contribute to the development of sustainable energy solutions and advance the energy sector in both Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

These agreements underscore the mutual desire of Azerbaijan and Slovakia to deepen their economic cooperation and forge stronger ties across various sectors, ultimately fostering shared prosperity and growth for both nations.

