President Ilham Aliyev attending signing ceremony for ‘Board of Peace’ on Gaza at Davos [LIVE]

22 January 2026 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump is currently holding a signing ceremony for his “Board of Peace” initiative on Gaza on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Azernews reports via Deutsche Welle.

The event marks a high-profile moment in Trump’s ongoing efforts to formalize his peace framework for Gaza and surrounding regions.

Trump is joined by a number of international representatives and dignitaries, who are witnessing the formal launch of the Board of Peace charter, including the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. According to sources at the event, the board is intended to oversee ceasefire enforcement and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, while promoting collaboration between participating countries on humanitarian and security matters.