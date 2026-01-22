Donald Trump names potential heirs to his political legacy ahead of 2028

22 January 2026 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Former and current US President Donald Trump has revealed a shortlist of Republican figures whom he sees as potential successors to carry forward his political legacy in the 2028 presidential election, Azernews reports.

Speaking in an interview with the NewsNation television channel, Trump said the Republican Party has no shortage of strong candidates. “We certainly have a good list of candidates. There are a lot of talented people,” he noted.

Trump specifically mentioned Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as prominent figures within what he described as the party’s “reserve team.”

He also reiterated earlier remarks suggesting that Vance is currently the frontrunner. “Obviously, it’s too early to tell, but he’s doing a great job, and he’s probably the favorite right now,” Trump said. He added that Rubio could potentially “work with JD in some capacity” in a future administration.

Donald Trump was first elected President of the United States in 2016. After losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, he returned to office following his victory in the 2024 election. Under the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, a president may not serve more than two terms in office.

Trump has previously made clear that he does not intend to seek the vice presidency in 2028, stating last October that he would not run for that position.