National Art Museum to hold lecture on Mirza Gadim Iravani's artistic legacy

22 January 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum invites you to join a lecture on Mirza Gadim Iravani's artistic legacy, Azernews reports.

The lecture titled "The Memory Written in the Colors of Time: Mirza Gadim Iravani" will take place on January 22 as part of the museum's "Lecture at the Museum" series.

The lecture will be delivered by Aytan Ahmadova, Deputy Director for Scientific Research at the National Art Museum, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, and co-author of the book "Mirza Gadim Iravani: At the Crossroads of Times".

The presentation will focus on the life and creative path of Mirza Gadim Iravani, a prominent representative of 19th-century Azerbaijani visual art, exploring the historical and cultural context in which he worked and the distinctive features of his artistic style.

Ahmadova will also share the key scientific findings from research conducted for the book, highlighting the historical, aesthetic, and symbolic layersof Iravani's works.

The lecture, held in the museum's exhibition hall, will offer attendees an in-depth perspective on the artist's oeuvre, providing a unique opportunity to engage with the richness of his creativity.

Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.