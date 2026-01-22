Armenia, Azerbaijan to move toward energy integration, Pashinyan says

22 January 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The energy systems of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be integrated, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Wednesday during a session of the National Assembly of Armenia, answering questions from MPs, Azernews reports.

Pashinyan said that the two countries will benefit from mutually beneficial agreements on energy export and import on equal terms, emphasizing that Armenia has already begun to see some of these benefits. “For example, the price of gasoline in Armenia has decreased by 20 percent. Wheat imports via Azerbaijan to Armenia have begun,” he noted. “Isn’t this mutually beneficial?” Pashinyan added. He also confirmed that Azerbaijani representatives have stated they have provided Armenia with corridors through their territory.

These developments come amid a broader trend of rapidly improving relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan following decades of conflict. In August 2025, the two countries initialed and signed a U.S.–brokered peace agreement that aims to formally end the Nagorno‑Karabakh conflict and establish comprehensive interstate relations. The joint declaration was signed in Washington by President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with U.S. President Donald Trump acting as a mediator.

Part of this rapprochement includes the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative, a strategic corridor project designed to link Azerbaijan’s main territory with its exclave Nakhchivan across Armenian territory. The corridor is expected to include infrastructure such as rail lines, oil and gas pipelines, and electricity links that would benefit all participating countries economically and logistically.

International analysts have noted that the warming relations are tied to both economic opportunities and geopolitical shifts in the South Caucasus, with active diplomatic engagement from the United States, China, and other global actors helping to foster dialogue and cooperation after years of stalemate.