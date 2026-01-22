Brooklyn Beckham alleges wedding drama and family rift

22 January 2026 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about a dramatic fallout with his parents, former football star David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, revealing a series of explosive claims tied to his wedding with Nicola Peltz Beckham, Azernews reports.

In his Instagram account, Brooklyn accused his mother of bailing on making Nicola's wedding dress, forcing the couple into an "eleventh-hour" change to a Valentino gown.

He also alleged that Victoria "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola, dancing in a way he described as inappropriate and humiliating.

Beyond the wedding day drama, Brooklyn's grievances extend to broader accusations about his family. He claimed that his parents prioritize "Brand Beckham" above all else, controlling press narratives and attempting to pressure him into signing away his own name rights.

He further stated that his upbringing was marked by overwhelming anxiety, and he only began to find peace after distancing himself from his parents, asserting that his wife does not control him, despite speculation in the media.

The revelations shed light on what has been described by insiders as a longstanding family tension, now amplified by Brooklyn's public statements.