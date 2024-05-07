Baku named ‘World Capital of Sports’ for 2026

7 May 2024 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, has been named the World Capital of Sport for 2026 by the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES Europe), Azernews reports, citing official letter sent to Azerbaijan on Monday

In its communication, ACES Europe praised Azerbaijan's commendable efforts to enhance public health through sports activities, its adherence to high standards in sports infrastructure, and its promotion of sports throughout the country.

The formal announcement of Baku's designation as the World Capital of Sport 2026 is planned to take place at the European Parliament in Brussels toward the end of 2025.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz