Azerbaijan, Russia engage in talks regarding arrangements for COP29

7 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev held discussions regarding arrangements for the upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), by Azernews reports, citing the Russian government's website.

The talks encompassed current environmental collaboration between the two nations and the preparations for the Russian delegation's participation in COP29, set to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November 2024.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz