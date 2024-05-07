Baku hosts 4th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue

7 May 2024 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue is being held in Baku on the topic "Consultations with interested parties on the 4th Voluntary National Report of Azerbaijan, expansion of women's economic rights and opportunities and progress on the 5th SDG", Azernews reports.

At the event, state officials, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Health, the State Statistics Committee and the Central Bank, UN agencies, international financial institutions, the scientific community and brain representatives of the centers, representatives of the private sector participate.

The 4th Voluntary National Report of Azerbaijan will be reviewed within the framework of the event.

Also, the SDG Dialogue Series will stimulate knowledge, present international best practices and promote Azerbaijan's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for key stakeholders, including the Government, the UN, the private sector, civil society, international financial institutions and development partners. It aims to fulfill the function of a platform for creating conditions for innovative solutions for practical support to the Government of Azerbaijan and the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development in the implementation of national priorities within the framework of the Strategy.

Each SDG Dialogue focuses on a specific topic selected in consultation with the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development. A Policy Review is prepared after each dialogue. It is an analytical paper containing a brief analysis of the context, examples of international best practices, as well as a section on practical policy recommendations on the topic.

Since the first SDG Dialogue was held in November 2022, 3 SDG Dialogues have been held. The first SDG Dialogue was dedicated to "Green transformation in Azerbaijan", the second to "Towards 2030: socio-economic inclusion in Azerbaijan", and the third to "Results of the 2023 Global SDG Summit and the role of supreme audit institutions in the implementation of SDGs".

It should be noted that the UN and its partners are working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Azerbaijan. As a result of this partnership, Azerbaijan prioritized 17 SDGs, 88 targets and 119 indicators covering economic, social and environmental aspects of sustainable development. By submitting two Voluntary National Reports (VNRs) in 2017 and 2019, Azerbaijan was the first country in the CIS to submit two VNRs until 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz