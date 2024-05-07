National clothes of Azerbaijan displays in US [PHOTOS]

7 May 2024 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The traditional attire of Azerbaijan was showcased at an exhibition held in Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States, Azernews reports.

The exhibition, which featured national costumes from various countries, took place at the Woodrow Wilson House Museum. With assistance from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States, Azerbaijan's national costume was featured among the garments exhibited.

Jamila Mammadova, the embassy's public relations officer, highlighted that the attire was dedicated to Sara Khatun, recognized as the first female diplomat from Azerbaijan and the broader Muslim East, renowned for her diplomatic prowess.

Elizabeth Karcher, the executive director of the museum, expressed appreciation to the participating embassies during the opening remarks. She mentioned that the exhibition is an annual event, showcasing national costumes from 40 countries this year. Karcher emphasized that the exhibition aims to demonstrate the influence of fashion and promote messages of peace through clothing.

Guests were presented with a magazine featuring photographs of the showcased garments. The section dedicated to Azerbaijan in the magazine provided details about the fabrics used in the exhibited clothing and information about Sara Khatun's contributions.

