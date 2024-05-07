Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis approves changes to laws

7 May 2024 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (the Parliament) approved the draft law on changes in some laws in the third reading according to the 1st, 13th, and 18th clauses of Article 94 of Part I of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The draft law on amendments to the laws "On the approval of the internal service regulations of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On the protection of historical and cultural monuments", "On the extradition of criminals" and "On culture" were included in the agenda of the meeting held on May 7.

According to the first article of the draft law, in the second paragraph of the first part of Article 4 of the "Internal Service Regulations of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan" after the word "do not", the words "and also the protection of cultural resources during an armed conflict" are added.

With the amendment to the Law "On the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments", vehicles marked with a distinctive emblem in accordance with the Convention "On the Protection of Cultural Resources in the Time of Armed Conflict" may be used to transfer movable cultural assets to safe places during an armed conflict.

In accordance with Article 3 of the document, after the words "Article 147" of part 1 of the "Note" part of the Law "On Extradition of Criminals", dated 1954 "During an armed conflict the words "on the protection of cultural resources" are added in paragraphs a - c of Article 15, Part 1 of the Second Protocol to the Hague Convention.

In Article 53 of the Law "On Culture", the words "or international" are replaced by the words "special protection or".

The draft law was discussed and adopted in the third reading after voting.

