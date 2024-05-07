Azerbaijani-Slovak business forum starts in Baku

7 May 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Azerbaijani-Slovak business forum has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

The forum is attended by ministers of economy of Azerbaijan and Slovakia Mikayil Jabbarov and Denisa Sakova.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Slovakia Denisa Sakova said during the Azerbaijani-Slovak business forum in Baku, that bilateral relations, including economic cooperation, between Azerbaijan and Slovakia are developing rapidly.

She appreciated the fact that the relations between the two countries are developing at such a fast pace.

According to the minister, Slovakia is actively monitoring Azerbaijan's economic growth.

She added that Azerbaijan's strategy for development as Slovakia's regional trading partner is strengthening year by year.

Sakovan official emphasized that the strengthening of trade relations was recently confirmed by the double taxation agreement, which entered into force in early April, and negotiations on an investment protection agreement are in the final stages of preparation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz