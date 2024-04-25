Hungary prepared to offer expertise for agricultural advancement in Azerbaijan

25 April 2024 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Hungary is prepared to share its expertise with Azerbaijan regarding the implementation of new technologies applicable across various agricultural sectors, stated Oszkár Ökrös, Deputy Secretary of State for International Relations at the Hungarian Ministry of Agriculture, during the 10th session of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission in Baku, Azernews reports.

"As previous speakers have highlighted, bilateral relations between our countries are in a favorable state, and we are exploring avenues to strengthen these bonds further," he remarked.

He noted that Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó's recent visit to Azerbaijan underscored Hungary's keen interest in fostering cooperation with the nation. "We view these partnerships as truly valuable in the intricate landscape of global politics today," he emphasized.

Oszkár Ökrös further mentioned that Hungary is currently engaged in collaborative endeavors with the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency.

---

