Gazprom Neft does not see need to lift ban on gasoline exports

26 April 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Gazprom Neft believes that at the moment there is no need to lift the ban on gasoline exports, since it is almost entirely sold within the country, the company\s CEO, Alexander Dyukov, told reporters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The country’s fuel market is saturated, I don’t see a shortage. But there is no need to lift the ban on gasoline exports. Moreover, we practically do not export gasoline anyway," he said.

According to Dyukov, gasoline produced in Russia is supplied primarily to the domestic market, as well as under intergovernmental agreements, in particular to Central Asia.

The ban on the export of gasoline from Russia was in force in 2023 from September 21 to November 17 to stabilize the price situation on the domestic motor fuel market. A similar measure was in effect for diesel fuel. The Russian government again introduced a temporary ban on the export of gasoline from March 1 to August 31, 2024, but the same measure was not taken for diesel.

