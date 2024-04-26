Baku to host Milena Nabiyeva's personal exhibition

26 April 2024 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Milena Nabiyeva's personal exhibition will open at Fairmont Baku Flame Towers on April 26, Azernews reports.

Milena Nabiyeva's is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and UNESCO, deputy chairman of the Society for Conservation of Nature, head of the Hope for Life (Həyata ümid) Charitable Foundation.

A participant of many international exhibitions, this time she offers to hear, among the usual images, a unique melody that is hidden in every ornament that accompanies the artist's art works.

They became her original artistic style and have already won recognition from the audience.

The artist seems to be reinterpreting ancient symbols, weaving modern reflection into them.

A stylistically verified ornamental palette in non-verbal communication slowly tells the story of bygone times, when people gathered around fires and in the dance of an open flame, legends and folk tales were embodied, which have survived to this day in a variety of patterned vocabulary. Each curl is a separate "musical phrase"... Here are dragons and phoenixes, the tree of life and the scarlet spirit, lotus and traditional buta... And each is unthinkable without a fiery presence...

The location of the exhibition has not chosen by chance.

"Flame Towers are not just skyscrapers as a symbol of modern Baku. They are the same flames that are directly associated with fire, which is forever inscribed in the coat of arms of our city. They echo the pomegranate fruit , which I simply love to include in my works. And not only it... The nature of Azerbaijan generously endowed its people. In my opinion, one of the embodiments of fire is the sun, which is so favorable to this earth that everything that it gives birth to carries a piece of it. his taste," said Milena Nabiyeva.

The artist`s beliefs seem to receive undeniable confirmation in her works. Each canvas seems to be permeated with a delicate goldenness, which is inherent in sunlight. And in flower scenes one can read thin lines of fiery flames in the petals...

The 20 works of art presented in the exhibition are different in theme and plot content. They are like separate musical works that, merging into a common visual sound, make up a single score of "Melody of Fire", which undeniably confirms "Everything in the world is made of fire"... We just need to be able to feel and see it in any manifestation on our life path...

