International Earth Day celebrated in Baku [VIDEO]

Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library has presented a series of materials as part of the project "Clean planet-healthy life", Azernews reports.

Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

The official theme for 2024 is "Planet vs. Plastics", which is aimed at bringing attention to the critical issue of plastic pollution.

The library's material includes a video material called "A country of clean environment and green growth" as well as bibliographic review were released to mark Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22.

In the video material, information was provided about the goals for the next five years related to the implementation of projects on environmental health, restoration and increase of greening, efficient use of water resources and provision of sustainable energy sources in our country.

The video also shows the excerpts from the valuable opinions and interviews of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the direction of protecting the clean environment and ecology.

It was also discussed about declaring green energy zones in the economic regions of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Garabagh and East Zangazur, which were freed from occupation, applying innovative approaches such as "smart city", "smart village", and restoring the ecosystem.

The materials contain a wide range of ideas about the purpose of establishing the International Earth Day and the measures implemented in connection with this day.

The bibliographic overview includes official documents, "Moral values and environmental protection", "Environmental infographics", "Azerbaijani nature - with the power of the word", "Azerbaijani nature: yesterday, today, tomorrow", "Environmental economy", "Economic and ecological basis of nature use", "Legal basis of nature use", "Ecology and modern hydrosphere" as well as bibliographic description and short annotation of more than twenty books.

