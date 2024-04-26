Azerbaijani minister considers getting ready for COP29 alongside Annalena Baerbock

26 April 2024 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev has met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Azernews reports.

“COP29 team would like to thank Annalena Baerbock and her colleagues at German Foreign Office for their collaboration as co-hosts of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue. The Dialogue is a crucial step on the road to COP29 in Baku,” reads COP29 page on X.

