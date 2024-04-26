COP29 delegation meets Spanish minister for ecological transition

26 April 2024 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

The leadership delegation of COP29 convened a crucial meeting with Teresa Ribera, the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge of Spain, amidst the bustling atmosphere of Berlin, Azernews reports.

This encounter unfolded against the backdrop of the second day of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, setting the stage for pivotal discussions on climate action.

Amidst the charged atmosphere of the climate dialogue, COP29's leadership team seized the opportunity to engage with Minister Ribera. Their focus was to delve into the intricate details of the Presidency’s Plan for COP29, slated to take place in Baku. This meeting represented a significant milestone in shaping the agenda and objectives of COP29, underscoring the collaborative spirit and determination of global leaders to address pressing environmental challenges.

With the world's attention increasingly turning towards sustainable development and climate resilience, the discussions between COP29's leadership and Minister Ribera underscored the urgency of international cooperation and concerted efforts in combating climate change. The outcome of this meeting is expected to chart a course for COP29, laying the groundwork for meaningful initiatives and partnerships aimed at advancing the global climate agenda.

