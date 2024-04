25 April 2024 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic have attended a joint ground-breaking ceremony for the secondary school of the village of Khydyrli in the Aghdam district on April 25, Azernews reports.

