Average broadband Internet speed in Azerbaijan experiences an increase

26 April 2024 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In March 2024, Azerbaijan ranked 117th among 182 countries in average fixed broadband internet speed, down two notches from February. The average download speed was 38.32 Mbps, Azernews reports, citing the Speedtest Global Index.

This is 38 percent more than 27.84 Mbps in the same period last year.

The first place in terms of fixed broadband Internet speed in March 2024 was taken by Singapore (284.13 Mbit/s), and the last place was taken by Cuba (2.92 Mbit/s).

In March, Azerbaijan ranked 56th among 148 countries in terms of mobile Internet speed (50.12 Mbit/s), up three notches from February.

In terms of mobile Internet speed, Qatar took first place (313.30 Mbit/s) in March 2024, and Cuba took the last place (4.01 Mbit/s).

During the reporting month, Baku moved one notch ahead among 195 cities in terms of fixed broadband Internet speed compared to the previous month and took 134th place (39.90 Mbit/s).

Abu Dhabi tops the ranking of cities with fixed broadband Internet access (308.05 Mbit/s), while Havana (2.10 Mbit/s) comes last.

In March, Baku ranked 74th among 168 cities in terms of mobile Internet speed (59.78 Mbit/s), down three notches from a month earlier.

The first place in terms of mobile Internet speed is taken by Ar-Rayyan (427.38 Mbit/s), and the last place is taken by the capital of Cuba, Havana (5.08 Mbit/s).

