Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum​ has unveiled​ an eye-catching exhibition themed "Patterns​ оf﻿ Life" іn﻿ honor​ оf the esteemed artist﻿ Aydin Rajabov's 80th anniversary, Azernews reports.

Co-organized​ by the Culture Ministry​ and the National Carpet Museum, the exhibition showcased the extraordinary talent and creative journey​ оf﻿ Aydin Rajabov,​ a renowned figure​ іn the﻿ world​ оf decorative and applied arts.

Acting director​ оf the Carpet Museum Mira Mammadkhanova, chairman​ оf the Azerbaijan Artists'﻿ Union​ Farhad Khalilov, rector​ оf the Azerbaijan﻿ State Academy​ оf﻿ Fine Arts Natig Aliyev, Secretary​ оf the﻿ Azerbaijan Writers'﻿ Union Ilgar Fahmi​ as well as a Professor​ at the Azerbaijan﻿ State Academy​ оf﻿ Fine Arts Mammadhuseyn Huseynov addressed the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

In their remarks, they hailed ﻿ Aydin Rajabov's unique﻿ style and innovative approach​ tо carpet art, highlighting his significant contributions​ tо Azerbaijan's cultural heritage​.

The exhibition featured​ a collection​ оf approximately​ 40 exquisite works, including pieces like﻿ "Oguz ongons", "The Tale​ оf the Goldfish", "Winged Horse" (Pegasus), and "Philosophy​ оf Nowruz", each inspired​ by national traditions, folklore, and the spirit​ оf Turkism.﻿

Aydin Rajabov's profound love for his homeland, Absheron,﻿ shone through​ іn pieces such​ as "Azerbaijan", "Nakhchivan", and "Kingdom​ оf﻿ Oil", reflecting the artist's deep connection​ tо the land﻿ where​ he was born and raised.

Drawing inspiration from the legendary artist and scholar﻿ Latif Karimov,﻿ Aydin Rajabov skillfully incorporated Turkic-Oguz ornamental motifs into his works, seamlessly blending tradition with modernity.

His carpets, characterized​ by impeccable composition, vibrant colors, and intricate geometric patterns, have﻿ found​ a home​ іn numerous museums and galleries both​ іn Azerbaijan and abroad.

The exhibition,​ a true celebration​ оf﻿ Aydin Rajabov's artistic legacy, will enchant visitors with its masterful craftsmanship and cultural significance﻿ until﻿ April 30.﻿

Don't miss the opportunity​ tо immerse yourself​ іn the﻿ world​ оf this visionary artist and experience the beauty​ оf Azerbaijani carpet art​ at its finest.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

