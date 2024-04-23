Patterns оf Life: Journey through Aydin Rajabov's carpet art [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has unveiled an eye-catching exhibition themed "Patterns оf Life" іn honor оf the esteemed artist Aydin Rajabov's 80th anniversary, Azernews reports.
Co-organized by the Culture Ministry and the National Carpet Museum, the exhibition showcased the extraordinary talent and creative journey оf Aydin Rajabov, a renowned figure іn the world оf decorative and applied arts.
Acting director оf the Carpet Museum Mira Mammadkhanova, chairman оf the Azerbaijan Artists' Union Farhad Khalilov, rector оf the Azerbaijan State Academy оf Fine Arts Natig Aliyev, Secretary оf the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Ilgar Fahmi as well as a Professor at the Azerbaijan State Academy оf Fine Arts Mammadhuseyn Huseynov addressed the opening ceremony of the exhibition.
In their remarks, they hailed Aydin Rajabov's unique style and innovative approach tо carpet art, highlighting his significant contributions tо Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.
The exhibition featured a collection оf approximately 40 exquisite works, including pieces like "Oguz ongons", "The Tale оf the Goldfish", "Winged Horse" (Pegasus), and "Philosophy оf Nowruz", each inspired by national traditions, folklore, and the spirit оf Turkism.
Aydin Rajabov's profound love for his homeland, Absheron, shone through іn pieces such as "Azerbaijan", "Nakhchivan", and "Kingdom оf Oil", reflecting the artist's deep connection tо the land where he was born and raised.
Drawing inspiration from the legendary artist and scholar Latif Karimov, Aydin Rajabov skillfully incorporated Turkic-Oguz ornamental motifs into his works, seamlessly blending tradition with modernity.
His carpets, characterized by impeccable composition, vibrant colors, and intricate geometric patterns, have found a home іn numerous museums and galleries both іn Azerbaijan and abroad.
The exhibition, a true celebration оf Aydin Rajabov's artistic legacy, will enchant visitors with its masterful craftsmanship and cultural significance until April 30.
Don't miss the opportunity tо immerse yourself іn the world оf this visionary artist and experience the beauty оf Azerbaijani carpet art at its finest.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.
For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards.
The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.
