"Masterpass" to be integrated into mobile applications of two more banks in Azerbaijan

26 April 2024 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

This year, the international card organization "Mastercard" plans to integrate "Masterpass", a fast and secure one-touch payment solution, into the mobile applications of two major banks in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Emil Zeynalov, country manager of "Mastercard" for Azerbaijan.

"Masterpass" is being developed in Azerbaijan. Last year, starting cooperation with a large bank, we included "Masterpass" in its mobile application. This year, we will expand the scope of "Masterpass" in Azerbaijan by implementing it with two big banks," he said.

E. Zeynalov also said that the scope of NFC operations in Azerbaijan will be increased.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz