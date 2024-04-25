Mass grave discovered in liberated Khojaly

25 April 2024 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Human remains believed to belong to at least six people were discovered in the Malibeyli village of Azerbaijan’s liberated Khojaly district, Azernews reports, citing the General Prosecutor's Office and the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons.

Acting upon this information, experts from various institutions represented in the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, including the Prosecutor General's Office, the Working Group of the State Commission, the Ministry of Health's Public Legal Entity "The Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy," the Ministry of Emergency Situations, ANAMA, the Institute of Archeology and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, conducted an on-site inspection.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that human remains were discovered on the surface of the soil in the Malibeyli village of the Khojaly district during the reconstruction and restoration work in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan.

Currently, work is being continued in the direction of the complete discovery of the human remains in the area, and in order to determine the identity of the victims on the bone fragments and the period of their stay in the land, the review is being continued with the participation of forensic experts and specialists, as well as other necessary procedural actions are being carried out.

