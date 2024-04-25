Uzbekistan to strengthen transport and logistics ties with Hungarian Waberer's

25 April 2024 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by the head of "Centrum Holding" Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov, currently in Hungary, met with Barna Erdélyi, the head of the largest international carrier and transport logistics operator Waberer's, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

Founded in 1948, Waberer's carries out freight transport in more than 40 European countries and an additional 100 international routes. The company has over 2,800 cargo vehicles and warehouse terminals with an area of 250 thousand square meters in various European cities.

The meeting discussed further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, particularly between cities in Uzbekistan and European countries in the area of air transport, and creating favorable conditions for national carriers.

The parties exchanged views on the effective use of "Centrum Holding" warehouse terminals in Tashkent, Angren, and Andijan, as well as Waberer's terminals at various points in Europe.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to sign a document aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial relations and deepening cooperation between the two companies.

