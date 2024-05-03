Azernews.Az

SOCAR president meets head of Ukraine’s Naftogaz

3 May 2024 12:38 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
The President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, held talks with Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of Ukraine's Naftogaz, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

During the meeting, they explored potential collaborations within the oil and gas sector, such as the potential storage of Azerbaijani gas in Ukraine.

Additionally, they exchanged perspectives on energy transition, decarbonization, and other shared concerns.

