bp, its partners invest $85 bln in Azerbaijan

bp's Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications, and External Affairs, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, stated that investments by BP, the operator of several significant projects in the Caspian Sea, along with its partners in Azerbaijani projects, have reached $85 billion to date, Azernews reports.

Aslanbayli also mentioned that over the entire duration, the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field block has produced over 4.3 billion barrels of oil.

Additionally, approximately 50 billion cubic meters of associated gas have been transferred to the Azerbaijani government free of charge, and the Shah Deniz field has yielded over 200 billion cubic meters of natural gas since its development commenced.

