Azerbaijani FM holds talks with UN Secretary-General's Special Adviser

Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, met with Selwin Charles Hart, Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition, on the sidelines of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the negotiation process, and prospects for cooperation.

Minister Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to transitioning to alternative energy despite its rich hydrocarbon resources, highlighting the country’s intention to actively support international efforts within COP29.

He noted significant meetings and events in this field and stressed the importance of continued cooperation with the United Nations.

Special Adviser Selwin Charles Hart expressed confidence in Azerbaijan’s ability to organize the preparatory process efficiently within a short period of time, praising the creation of the “Troika” format for coordination with other presidencies. He underscored that hosting COP29 aligns well with the launch of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), presenting a favorable opportunity.

The parties also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in combating climate change.