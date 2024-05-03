ANAMA deputy chairman meets with chairman of Human Rights and Equality Organization of Turkiye

3 May 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Bahruz Mammadov, the first deputy chairman of the Board of the Demining Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with the chairman of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkiye, Maharram Kilin.

According to Azernews, Bahruz Mammadov informed about the current mine threat in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the achievements in the field of demining and the work done. He noted that not only the former line of contact, but also civilian areas, high contamination of objects with mines, deliberate mining of areas of no military significance is a crime against humanity.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the current cooperation with the Republic of Turkey in the field of combating the threat of landmines, possible cooperation perspectives on the legal evaluation of the problem of landmines that pose serious threats to the ecological system at the international level, and other issues of mutual interest. .

Expressing his gratitude for the presented information, Maharram Kilinc said that Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's "One nation, two states!" under the motto, he stressed that he is always ready to support the delivery of the true voice of Azerbaijan to the international audience.

---

