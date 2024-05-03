Baku hosts European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup 2024

3 May 2024 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup 2024 has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Azernews reports that gymnasts from 34 countries are participating in the tournament.

On the first day of the competition, senior gymnasts will participate in individual apparatus qualification competitions.

They will demonstrate exercises with a hoop and ball, followed by exercises with clubs and ribbons.

According to the competition's first day results, finalists in individual subjects and individual all-around will be determined.

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup 2024 will run until May 5. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in two age categories: seniors (individual program and group exercises) and juniors (individual program).

The competitions are characterized by a new format. Therefore, the seniors' individual all-around competition will adopt a cross-battles format. The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup's total prize fund amounts to 40,000 euros.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual competitions, and a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Leman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group movements.

Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova will perform individual programs in juniors age category.

Recall that Azerbaijani gymnasts claimed the bronze medal in the Group 5 Hoops event at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup 2024 held in Baku.

The national team, consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, and Laman Alimuradova, earned 36.100 points.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz